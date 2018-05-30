BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Betty Jean Price James, Harriman

Obituaries

Betty Jean Price James, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Mrs. Betty Jean Price James, age 80, of Harriman passed away Saturday May 26, 2018 at Harriman Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member at Lee Village Baptist Church.

 

She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Bessie Price of Wartburg

One daughter: Karen James Rayder of Harriman

One brother: Billy Price of Lancing

 

She is survived by her husband: Edward Wade James Sr. of Harriman

One son: Edward Wade James Jr. and his wife Nietta James of Harriman

One granddaughter: Candy Rayder Qualls of Wartburg

Two grandsons: Christopher W. James (Morgan) of Harriman and Dustin H. James (Wes) of Houston, Texas

Two great granddaughters: Cheyenne Qualls of Wartburg and Kyle G. James

Two great grandsons: Dalton Qualls and Landon P. James

And a host of brothers and sisters in law and other family, friends and loved ones.

 

The family will receive friends on Thursday May 31, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. David Tapp and Pastor Matt Cannon officiating. The graveside service will be held on Friday June 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the Morgan Memorial Gardens.

 

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg honored to be serving the James family.

 

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: