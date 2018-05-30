Obituaries
Betty Jean Price James, Harriman
Mrs. Betty Jean Price James, age 80, of Harriman passed away Saturday May 26, 2018 at Harriman Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member at Lee Village Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Bessie Price of Wartburg
One daughter: Karen James Rayder of Harriman
One brother: Billy Price of Lancing
She is survived by her husband: Edward Wade James Sr. of Harriman
One son: Edward Wade James Jr. and his wife Nietta James of Harriman
One granddaughter: Candy Rayder Qualls of Wartburg
Two grandsons: Christopher W. James (Morgan) of Harriman and Dustin H. James (Wes) of Houston, Texas
Two great granddaughters: Cheyenne Qualls of Wartburg and Kyle G. James
Two great grandsons: Dalton Qualls and Landon P. James
And a host of brothers and sisters in law and other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Thursday May 31, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. David Tapp and Pastor Matt Cannon officiating. The graveside service will be held on Friday June 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the Morgan Memorial Gardens.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg honored to be serving the James family.
