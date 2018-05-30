BBBTV12

Home / Featured / Green McAdoo Cultural Organization – Jazz on the Hill

Featured

Green McAdoo Cultural Organization – Jazz on the Hill

Posted on by in Featured, News with 0 Comments

The Green McAdoo Cultural Organization will be hosting its first “Jazz on the Hill” concert series on Saturday, June 2nd, 2018. The group performing will be Jaystorm Project. The event is open to the public, bring your families, blankets, lawn chairs, etc. Performance times will be 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Free event but vendors will be available for food and drink purchases. The event will be held outside of the Green McAdoo Cultural Center, 101 School Street, Clinton, TN. For additional information, please contact Eugene Gallaher, President, GMCO, 865-394-1194.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: