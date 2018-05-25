Obituaries

Walter Hayes, Rockwood

Mr. Walter Hayes, age 78 a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at his home. He was born July 1, 1939 in Cumberland County, TN. Water was a Self -Employed Carpenter and he was of the Baptist faith. Walter was preceded in death by his Parents; Lester and Zella Hayes, Brothers; Robert, Buster, Thomas and David Hayes.

Survivors Include:

Wife Shirley Hayes of Rockwood, TN.

Daughters: Brenda Griffis (Lynn) of Rockwood, TN.

Janet Pair (Danny) of Rockwood, TN.

Tammy Skidmore of Rockwood, TN.

8 Grandchildren: Jarret and Maggie Griffis, Ezra, Jonah and Bella Griffis,

Derek and Tricia Pair, Josh Pair, Sierra and Nathan Treadway,

Tyler Skidmore

3 Great-Grandchildren: Dane Francis, Clay and Lauren Thompson

Sister: Bobbie Dickerson

Family will receive friends Friday, May 25, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Donnie Harvey, Rev. Wayne Mullins and Rev. John Pair officiating. Interment and graveside service will be Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 11:00 am in the Ozone Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Walter Hayes.

