Grant William Sitzler, Englewood

Grant William Sitzler, age 92, passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 28, 2018 between the hours of 5:00-7:00pm with a funeral service to begin at 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 29 at 11:00am at Dyllis Cemetery.

