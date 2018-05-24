Obituaries

Joan Deloris Jones, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Joan Deloris Jones, age 79, of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 14, 1939 in Fonde, Kentucky. She was a member of New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs where she & her husband, Ray have attended for over 60 years. Joan loved going to church and enjoyed singing in the choir and with her daughters. She’s now singing in that Heavenly choir. She loved going shopping and made friends everywhere she went. Preceded in death by her daughter, JoAnn Schofield; parents, Lee Henry & Virgie Cleo Ridings Walker; brothers, Ray, Billy & Alvie Walker.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband

Billy Ray Jones of Oliver Springs

Children

Cora Webb & husband, Jimmy of Clinton

Patricia McMillan of Ten Mile

Bobby Jones & wife, Sharon & of Oak Ridge

Pam Harber & husband, Gary of Oliver Springs

Sandy Ellis & husband, Phil of Clinton

Sister

Verdie Goodman of Adrian, MI

Brothers

Clarence Walker & wife, Linda of Harrogate

Charles Walker & wife, Joyce of Duff

13 Grandchildren and 20 Great-Grandchildren

Brothers-in-laws & Sisters-in-law

Donnie & Charlene Jones of Oliver Springs

David & Carolyn Jones of Oliver Springs

Sammy & Carolyn Jones Walbridge, OH

Helen Huddleston of Eagan

Norma Jean & Al of Toledo, OH

Sally Ruth & Allen Powers of Frakes, Kentucky

Bertha Dupree and Chuck of Clairfield

A host of extended family and dear friends

Special thanks to Cora Webb & Pam Harbor for taking such special care of their mother in her last days.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, May 27, 2018 at New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Joe Copeland & Rev. Matthew Jones officiating. Graveside service will be held 12:00 noon, Tuesday, May 28, 2018 at Hamblin Cemetery in Clairfield, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to New Mountain View Building Fund, 381 Mahoney Road, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

