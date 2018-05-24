Obituaries

Captain Herbert G. Marshall, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Captain Herbert G. Marshall, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 21, 2018 in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was born September 11, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York. Capt. Marshall was a dedicated pilot for Eastern Airlines, a revered flight instructor and a longtime aerobatic pilot.

Survivors include his:

Wife: Dr. Barbara Marshall of Kingston, TN

Daughters: Lynn Ellen Marshall of Atlanta, GA

Susan Beth Marshall & husband, David Barkey of Findlay, OH

Grandchildren: Matthew George Barkey of Findlay, OH

Sarah Elizabeth Barkey of Findlay, OH

And many longtime friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to any animal rescue shelter of your choice. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Captain Herbert G. Marshall.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

