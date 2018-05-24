BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Robert Donald Barnard, Kingston

Obituaries

Robert Donald Barnard, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Robert Donald Barnard, age 76, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Nashville Veterans Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1941 in Roane County where he remained a life long resident. He was a United States Army veteran. Robert had a love for cars and enjoyed getting out and riding around. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry & Mary Seiler Barnard; sister, Joyce Hallcox and brother, Herbert Barnard.

 SURVIVORS

 Sister Jean B. Hamilton & husband, Gordon of Kingston

 Brothers Kenneth Barnard & wife, Margaret of Denver, CO

Theodore Barnard of Summerville, FLA

 Nieces & Nephews

 Jerry, Barry & Scott Hamilton, Angela Randolph, Jennifer Hallcox, Tommy Barnard, Pam Newburg, Kenny & Michael Hallcox, LaDonna Myers, and Stanley Hall

 The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Nashville Veterans Medical Center for all their kindness and great care during their brothers illness.

 The family will receive friends 6:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Military service will be conducted 11:30 am, Friday, May 25, 2018 in the Rotunda at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville with military honors by Volunteer State Honor Guard.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: