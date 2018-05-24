Obituaries

Randell C. “Randy” Loggins, Harriman

Mr. Randell C. “Randy” Loggins, age 61, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 21, 2018 at his residence. He was born November 3, 1956 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Randy graduated from Harriman High School in 1975 and was retired from the U.S. Department of Energy Y-12 Complex. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Maggie Scott.

Survivor include:

Parents: Charles & Velma Loggins of Spring City, TN

Brother & Sister-in-law: Wendell C. & Lisa Loggins of Spring City, TN

Niece: Erin Sanchez & husband, Aaron of Spring City, TN

Aunt: Louise Trout of Harriman, TN

And many other aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for graveside services and interment with Pastor Ronnie Nickell officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Randell C. “Randy” Loggins.

