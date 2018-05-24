Obituaries

Cyle Ray Yoakum, Knoxville

Cyle Ray Yoakum, age 38 of Knoxville, took his walk to Heaven on Friday, May 18, 2018.

Cyle was born on January 26, 1980 in Shawnee, Oklahoma but later moved to Oak Ridge in 1988. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1998 and was an Entrepreneur. He loved playing Dungeons and Dragons, video games and studying physics (Quantum) and Cryptocurrency.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dane Lawson; maternal grandparents, C.R. Yoakum and Sandra Redding; paternal grandmother, Wilma Woods; and cousin, Eric Lawson.

Survivors include his wife of 5 years, Elaura Yoakum of Knoxville; mother, Lou Ann Lawson of Oak Ridge; brother, Wayne Lawson of Oak Ridge; mother-in-law, Denise Garrett; niece, Kaitlyn Lawson; nephews, Zane Byram, Kevin Lawson and Kenny Garrett; “sister-in-law” Carlie Smith; fur babies, Annabell, Riley, Newton, Ham-Ham and Loki; special friend, Joe Brummett; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 3-5 pm on Friday, May 25, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 5 pm. Cyle requested that friends and family wear either costumes or something that reminds you of Cyle.

Memorial donations should be made to Mental Health Support Groups or any charity of your choice.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Yoakum family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

