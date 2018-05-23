Obituaries

Pamela Lee Zisman (Malone),

Pamela Lee Zisman (Malone), age 61, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, James (Jim) Malone, and her grandmother, Lillian Graves (Gran) who nurtured and loved her like a mother.

Pam is survived by her loving husband, John Zisman, of 36 years, the couple she adored and who welcomed her as a daughter, Donald and Nancy Blake, son, Joshua Zisman and wife Julie, and grandson Jaxon, step-daughter, Holly Workman and grandchildren, Ethan and Elijah Workman, brothers Greg, Jeff and Doug Blake and sisters Sharon, Debby and Lynne Blake, sisters in love Grace Spears, Julie Clymer, Linda Stout, a host of cousins and extended family, and a special friend and caregiver Cindy Moore.

Pam was born in Tampa, Florida and was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education. Pam was a special education teacher, who influenced the lives of many, in the Felicity-Franklin School District for 20 years. After her retirement Pam and her family relocated to Oak Ridge, TN. Pam enjoyed creating stained glass masterpieces for many years. Pam was a lover of music and possessed an angelic voice. Her true passion was her family; she always placed others before herself and could be described as generous, loving, caring, and giving. Pam was a diabetic for over 20 years and received dialysis for the past 11 years. The amount of medical issues Pam fiercely battled was simply insurmountable. She was a beloved wife, mother and Mimi who will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm at Friendly Welcome Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN on Thursday, May 24, 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the

American Diabetes Association (P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215) or diabetes.org/donate in Pam’s name.

