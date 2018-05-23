Community

Tennessee Centennial Golf Course to celebrate International Women’s Golf Day with deals, clinics

Tennessee Centennial Golf Course will offer discounted rates and golf clinics as part of International Women’s Golf Day on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Women can play 18 holes for just $15 or 9 holes for $10 all day. Both rates include cart rental. To book a tee time using the special rate, please call the golf course directly at (865) 483-2291.

A Junior Girls’ Clinic is also planned for the morning of June 5. The clinic is free for girls age 17 and under and will be held at the Tennessee Centennial Driving Range from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

A Ladies’ Clinic will be offered in the evening. The cost will be $20 per person, age 18 and up. The Ladies’ Clinic will take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the driving range. The first 24 people to sign up for the evening clinic will receive a sleeve of Bridgestone Lady golf balls courtesy of Bridgestone Golf.

Interested participants can register for the clinics by emailing Centennial Golf Course General Manager Mike Callender, PGA, at mcallender@oakridgetn.gov or by calling the golf shop at (865) 483-2291.

Additional information is available online at https://www.centennial.golf/. Be sure to follow the course on Facebook and Twitter (@CentennialOR) for even more updates.

