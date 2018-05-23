Featured

Norris City Council Moves Forward On New Budget – Courtesy of Norris Bulletin

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Story courtesy of the Norris Bulletin – By Jack Mitchell

At its May meeting, the Norris City Council approved on first reading a new budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The vote was 4 to 1, with Councilman Jack Black dissenting. The adoption of a final budget is still subject to a public hearing and an approval on second reading by the Council. That hearing will be conducted on Monday, June 11 at 6 PM prior to the June Council meeting.

If the budget is adopted in its present form, the result is a balanced budget with projected revenues slightly exceeding

projected expenses, the consequence of which would be no tax increase in property taxes for the

coming year.

Although there was discussion of several items and whether or not they were properly classified, the meeting raised no major controversy although Councilman Black advocated the position that it would be prudent for the Council to consider a series of minor tax increases over a number of years rather than have taxpayers confronted with the possibility of a large increase in any single year.

Other items discussed pertained to the adoption of changes in the City’s employee policies that centered around more detailed job descriptions for key positions in the Police Department, along with revisions in the City pay policies and the implementation of several step increases, as recommended by the City Manager. Council approved the proposed changes but elected to add only one new step rather than the seven additional steps that had been suggested.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Budget, City Council, Fiscal Year, Jack Black, Norris