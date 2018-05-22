Obituaries

Leon “JJ” “Randy” Raymond, Harriman

Mr. Leon “JJ” “Randy” Raymond, age 59, of Harriman, passed away Saturday May 19, 2018 at his home. He enjoyed working on his farm, going camping and fishing and spending time with his grandkids, he was the life of the party. Leon worked for the Rogers Group for 10 years and also worked at Highland Sand for 34 years.

He is preceded in death by his Father: Samuel Raymond Sr.

And one sister: Glenna Faye Raymond

He is survived by his wife: Kathy Raymond.

Two daughters: Tiffany Roberts and Jimmy and Samantha Raymond and Mathew.

Son: Jeffery and Rebecca Raymond.

Mother: Bernice Raymond.

Sister: Sharon Johnson and Bill

Two brothers: Robert and Phyllis Henley, and Keith Henley.

Eight grandchildren: Mathew, Kabryn, Brayden, Addyson, Madisyn, Mia, Lil Jimi, and Brooklyn.

Special dog: Marlen Lee.

His work family at Rogers Group.

Host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday May 23, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Wayne Nelson and Bro. Mickey Leffew officiating. The graveside service will be held on Thursday May 24, 2018 at 1:00 PM in the Emory Heights Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Raymond family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

