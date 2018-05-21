Obituaries

Rebecca Jan Wood, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

It is with great sadness that the family of Rebecca Jan Wood announces her passing after an extended illness, on Tuesday May 15th, 2018 at the age of 39 years old. Rebecca will lovingly be remembered by her family and friends for her caring heart, her sense of humor, and her fierce loyalty.

Rebecca was preceded in death by Grandparents Charlie and Clara Butler, Grandparents Don and Estelle Wood, Father Jonathan Wood, Brother Randall Scott Wood.

Rebecca is survived by the absolute love of her life, her beautiful daughter Caryn, Her mother and best friend, Karen Butler, Her partners in crime, sisters Peggy Dinkins, Laura Lawson (Charlie), Stephanie Oakes (Derick) and her “Baby Brothers” Michael Carroll (Miranda), and Kristopher Carroll (Ashley). She is also survived by nieces and nephews Alex Wood, Justin Wood, Logan Tapp, Mariah Tapp, Laila Lloyd, Arlie Lawson, Ethan Oakes, and Zaelynn, Ava, and Maddie Carroll. She is also survived by special friends Earl “Jack” Davis and Daniel Kempton.

The family will receive friends on May 26th from 12:00-2:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service immediately following at Sugar Grove Baptist Church in Harriman, TN with Rev. Dean Wright officiating.

The family extends their sincere thanks to Amedysis Hospice for their care of Rebecca, with special recognition to Tiffany Smith and Casady Roberts for the love they showed her until the end.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jackson Funeral Services to help assist the family with expenses.

This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA

To leave a note for Rebecca’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at:

jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

