Obituaries
Doyle Seiber, Briceville
Doyle Seiber, age 72 of Briceville, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the LaFollette Medical Center. Doyle was born on August 17, 1945 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Ben and Sarah Phillips Seiber. Doyle was a truck driver and a veteran of the United States Army. Doyle enjoyed working on cars, playing guitar, writing songs, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Doyle is preceded in death by his brothers Rufus and Charlie Seiber.
Survivors:
Companion Patricia Barber of Stainville
Sons Doyle Seiber of Clinton
TJ Barber and Haven of Clinton
Daughters Lisa West and Jimmy of Wartburg
Sherry Salyer and Randy of Trotwood, OH
Lacey Barber of Clinton
Brother Robert Seiber of Andersonville
Sisters Ruth Bailey of New River
Rose Adams and Calvin of Dayton, OH
Pearl Richardson of Clinton
Grandchildren Ryan and Taylen Jackson
Alison Seiber
EJ Barber
Owen and Freya
Destiny Temple
Sierra Cruea
Dylan Salyer
Great Grandchildren Lily, Savannah, and Tommy Ray Jackson
Reagan and Zoe Temple
Leland Temple
Dallas and Denver Cruea
And a host of other relatives and friends.
Per the Seiber family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Visitation: 6:00 PM -8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Byrge officiating.
Interment: Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the Grave Hill Cemetery in Briceville for Doyle’s graveside service with military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.