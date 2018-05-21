Obituaries
Charles Earl Phipps, Oneida
Charles Earl Phipps, age 78 of Oneida, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the Specialty Select Hospital in Powell. Charles was born in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Earl and Margaret Gadd Phipps on July 13, 1939.
Visitation: 12:00 PM -2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel .
Interment: To Follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City.