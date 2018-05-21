Obituaries

Lou D. Seiber Nelson, Lake City

Lou D. Seiber Nelson, age 77 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Lou was born in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late William Seiber and Ruth Ann Bray on October 27, 1940. Lou was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She enjoyed going out to eat, shopping, riding around, and listening to gospel music. In addition to her parents, Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Nelson, daughter, Sandra Lou Nelson, granddaughter, Christine Nelson, brothers: Lish, George, Junior, and Pless Seiber, and sisters: Odel Nichols, and Willie Stevenson.

Survivors:

Sons Marshall (Marty) Nelson and Suzanne of Lake City

Steve Nelson of Lake City

Daughter Kay Robbins of Lake City

Sister Alie Vann of Lake City

10 Grandchildren

12 Great Grandchildren

And a host of other family and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM -8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow and Rev. Paul Hatmaker officiating.

Interment: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Circle Cemetery in Briceville.

