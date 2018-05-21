Obituaries
Lou D. Seiber Nelson, Lake City
Lou D. Seiber Nelson, age 77 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Lou was born in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late William Seiber and Ruth Ann Bray on October 27, 1940. Lou was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She enjoyed going out to eat, shopping, riding around, and listening to gospel music. In addition to her parents, Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Nelson, daughter, Sandra Lou Nelson, granddaughter, Christine Nelson, brothers: Lish, George, Junior, and Pless Seiber, and sisters: Odel Nichols, and Willie Stevenson.
Survivors:
Sons Marshall (Marty) Nelson and Suzanne of Lake City
Steve Nelson of Lake City
Daughter Kay Robbins of Lake City
Sister Alie Vann of Lake City
10 Grandchildren
12 Great Grandchildren
And a host of other family and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 PM -8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow and Rev. Paul Hatmaker officiating.
Interment: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Circle Cemetery in Briceville.