Walter “Earl” Breeden, Lafollette

Walter “Earl” Breeden, age 85, a resident of Lafollette passed away, Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the Cumberland Village Genesis Healthcare in Lafollette.

Earl was born April 29, 1933 in Morristown, Tn. He has lived in the East TN area his whole life. Earl loved playing the guitar and working on cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents: George Walter Breeden and Viva Jones Breeden; by brothers: Charlie, Floyd, Arnold, and Enek Breeden and by a brother-in-law, Paul Hicks.

Earl is survived by a brother, Homer Breeden and wife, Bonnie of Oliver Springs and by a sister, Minnie Mae Hicks of Oliver Springs.

Burial and graveside services will be held, Monday, May 21, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Indian Creek Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Breeden family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

