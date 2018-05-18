Obituaries

Mr. Bobby Lee Crawford, Jacksboro

Mr. Bobby Lee Crawford, age 84 of Jacksboro, TN passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Mr. Crawford was the owner and operator of Bob Crawford Excavating and Trucking. He was a US Army Veteran.

Survived by his wife, Cindy Crawford; granddaughter, Desiree Crawford both of Jacksboro, TN; and sister, Sue Sawyer of Clinton, TN.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Sam Condon officiating. The family will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 1:45 PM for an interment service at 2 PM. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

