Obituaries

Troy Ernest Hatmaker, Andersonville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Troy Ernest Hatmaker, age 85 of Andersonville, TN, peacefully and quietly went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Mr. Hatmaker served in the Army from 1950-1954. He retired from LTV Steel and moved to Lake City, TN. Troy enjoyed life, had a contagious laughter and love for his family and his church.

Troy was preceded by his parents, Silas and Bertha Hill Hatmaker of Andersonville. His loving wife of 49 years, Jewell Hutson Hatmaker; his sweet daughter, Connie Gail Gill of Clinton; four brothers and three sisters.

Troy left behind his fun and loving wife of 11 years, Bernece Hatmaker. They enjoyed their life together as they fished together, did gardening together and loved spending time with church family.

Also, he leaves behind his loving daughter, Kathy Lynn Dragoo of Lake Village, IN; three step-children, Mr. Rodney and wife, Virginia Stooksbury of Andersonville, TN, Rev. Mark Caldwell and wife Mrs. Kim Caldwell of Loudon, TN and Darlene Miller and husband Rev. Rick Miller of Andersonville, TN.

PaPaw Troy left the following grandchildren, Jeremy and Amy Gill of Heiskell, TN, Tim Gill and Jennifer Capalbo of Marathon, FL, Christie Bunch of Clinton, TN, Rick Jr. and Wilma Dragoo of Crown Point, IN; Katie Harmon and husband Jordan of Roselawn, IN.

The following step-grandchildren were left behind, Anthony and Christina Caldwell of Knoxville, TN, Michael and Natasha Stooksbury of Andersonville, TN, Christopher and Ashley Miller of Knoxville, TN, Joseph and Terra Caldwell of Loudon, TN and Caleb and Shea Miller of Clinton, TN.

Great PaPaw Troy left behind seven great grandchildren and nine step- great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Sunday, May 20, 2018 from 6-8 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8 PM with Rev. Gerald Hatmaker and Rev. Lance White officiating.

Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 10:45 AM and proceed to Oak Grove Cemetery for interment at 12:00 Noon.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

