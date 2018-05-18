Obituaries

Brenda Adkisson Nelson, Oliver Springs

Brenda Adkisson Nelson, age 76 of Oliver Springs, passed away on May 18, 2018 at her home.

She was born in Morgan County on August 24, 1941. Brenda graduated from Coalfield High School and later moved to Oliver Springs after getting married and continued to live there until her passing. She had many different jobs but retired from Y-12. Brenda attended Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling, her flower garden, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Evan and Sadie Adkisson and brothers, Morris Adkisson and Gordon Ray Adkisson.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Charles Nelson; daughter, Lesa McFarland and husband Randy of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Sam and Evan McFarland; brother, Garnett Adkisson and wife Delcy; sister-in-law, Wanda Adkisson; best friend and caregiver, Sherline Coker; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Monday at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls and Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Burial will be at 11 am on Tuesday at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Bro. Tom Green officiating.

