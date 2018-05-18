Community

Cold War Patriots Hosts Free Resource Fair for Y-12, X-10/ORNL and K-25 Workers in Tennessee on May 18

– CWP Resource Fair features information, entertainment, prizes & lunch –

DENVER, COLO. (May 4, 2018) – Cold War Patriots (CWP), a community resource that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, will host a free community resource fair for nuclear weapons workers and their families at New Hope Center (602 Scarboro Rd., Oak Ridge, TN) on May 18 from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Free to attend, the CWP Resource Fair invites Y-12, X-10/ORNL, and K-25 workers and nuclear weapons and uranium workers from other facilities to seek out information, products and services from over 20 local businesses and organizations. Those include: U.S. Department of Labor Ombudsman; Energy Employees Compensation Resource Center; PACE Medical Screening; ATLC Medical Screening; Building Trades National Medical Screening Program; Cancer Support Community – East Tennessee; TVIE – Tennessee Valley Impairment Evaluations; Professional Case Management; Oak Ridge Heritage & Preservation Association; Y-12 Beryllium Support Group and more.

The event will also include a box lunch, giveaways, a Tai Chi lesson hosted by the Cancer Support Community, bingo and the chance to win door prizes. Complimentary blood pressure and oxygen saturation tests will also be available, courtesy of Professional Case Management.

“These events are a lot of fun, while also offering important information and resources for Y-12, X-10/ORNL, and K-25 workers,” says Tim Lerew, CWP Chairperson. “The vendors have the capability to connect these workers with the right people to help them, and since our attendance grows each year, clearly there is a continuing need for this information.”

To learn more, visit www.coldwarpatriots.org.

About Cold War Patriots (CWP)

Cold War Patriots (CWP) is a division of Professional Case Management (PCM), which provides specialized in-home healthcare services to nuclear weapons and uranium workers. CWP is a community resource and advocacy organization and the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice to advocate for worker benefits. CWP helps nuclear weapons and uranium workers get the recognition, compensation and care they have earned. CWP, the first national organization to connect workers with benefits, does this work for free on behalf of its members. Visit www.coldwarpatriots.org or call 888-903-8989 for more information.

