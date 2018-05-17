Community
Oak Ridge Wellness Fair
The City of Oak Ridge Wellness Committee and Oak Ridge Schools Coordinated School Health teamed up to host their annual Community Wellness Fair today .
The event was held from noon to 4 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Civic Center on Wednesday, May 16. Admission was free and everyone was invited to come out and see what is available to get you on the right track for good healthy living.
We spoke with Coordinator of Health for the Oak Ridge Schools, Jennifer Laurendine about this years Wellness Fair
We also spoke to Debbie Palmer from the Public Works Department about what all was available at the Wellness Fair.
Demonstrations, informational booths and health screenings were set up inside the gymnasium. Topics covered included:
Mammograms*
Osteoporosis
Mental health
Hearing loss
Substance abuse
Financial wellness
Chiropractic care
Neighborhood watch
Blood pressure checks
Shingles vaccines
Nutrition
Recreational activities
Weight loss
Skin care
Medic Regional Blood Center donations
