Quick Work by Harriman Detectives Leads to Arrests of Juveniles

Detective Sergeant Kent Warren and Detective Brian Turner apprehended two juveniles responsible for this morning’s fire. Both admitted to setting the fire.

Through this investigation is was also uncovered that the two juveniles were responsible for the theft of a car from a local dealership several weeks prior. The vehicle was recovered and charges are pending on both cases.

Police Chief Kenny Humphrey stated that thanks to the swift and efficient work they were able to catch the individuals.

