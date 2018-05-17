Obituaries

Lynda T. Fearn, Rockwood

Ms. Lynda T. Fearn, age 68 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 14th, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. She was a member of first Baptist Church of Lenoir in Rockwood, TN. Lynda was a Dedicated Safety Coordinator for Chase Scientific for 27 years. Prior she retired from TVA and worked at Roane State Community College. Lynda loved doing yard work, shopping and having family get togethers. Above all she was a loving mother, nana, sister, aunt and a friend to all. Lynda is preceded in death by her Parents; Clarence and Mary Fearn, Brother; Antonio Maceo Fearn, Sister; Mary Yvette Wester.

Survivors Include:

Son: Bryan (Scoot) Fearn of Rockwood, TN.

Sister: Cheryl Allen of Anchorage, Alaska

Brothers: C. Haven Fearn of Benica California

Odell Fearn of Harriman, TN.

Special Grandson: Jalen Fearn of Nashville, TN.

Devoted Niece: Erica Ragland

Many other Nieces, Nephews, Aunts and Cousins

Family will receive friends Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 3:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Steven Womack officiating. Interment and graveside service will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Lynda T. Fearn.

