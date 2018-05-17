Obituaries

Norma “Sis” Bryant, Rockwood

Mrs. Norma “Sis” Bryant, age 82, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born May 19, 1935 in Blount County, Tennessee. Mrs. Bryant was a Godly woman and a member of the Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle. She was preceded in death by her parents, William M. “Buck” Haven and Francis Minton Haven; husbands, Bobby Lee Long and Rev. Benjamin Franklin Bryant; sister, Mary Ann Hodge; and brothers, William Howard Haven, Bobby Joe Haven, Charles Allen Haven, Don Leon Haven, James Walter Haven, and Ronnie Lee Haven.

Survivors include:

Children: Russell Kevin Long (Wanda) of Deatsville, AL

Ken Long (Patricia) of Rockwood, TN

Deborah Darlene Robinson (Ernest) of Kingston, TN

Donnie Long (Sheila) of Madisonville, TN

Norman Lee Long (Scarlett) of Athens, TN

Step-Children: William Franklin Bryant of Knoxville, TN

Cheryl Diane Pollitt (Tim) of Knoxville, TN

Steve Allen Bryant (Phyllis) of Rockwood, TN

Crystal Elaine Couch of Rockwood, TN

Barry Dean Bryant (Samantha) of Dayton, TN

42 Grandchildren

33 Great Grandchildren

Sister: Edith Louise Haven of Maryville, TN

Brothers: Jackson Ray Haven of Maryville, TN

Carl Edward Haven (Barbara) of Maryville

And a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Barry Bryant officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Norma “Sis” Bryant.

