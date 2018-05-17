Featured

Anderson County Dream it. Do it. winners announced

Lake City Middle School wins top prize at CNS-sponsored manufacturing competition

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – A video produced by Lake City Middle School students received the most votes in the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Dream it. Do it. competition sponsored by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC.

The competition paired students from six Oak Ridge and Anderson County middle schools with area industries to learn about manufacturing. Each team then created a video about their industry partner, and the winner was determined by the public through online voting. Lake City Middle School’s video highlighted their partner, Eagle Bend Manufacturing, Inc. The school also received the Innovate award, and each student received a GoPro camera from CNS.

Jason Bohne, senior director of Communications for CNS, told the students President Harry S. Truman once said, “America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” He offered, Truman could have simply said “Dream it. Do it.”

For the video competition, Clinton Middle’s video about Techmer PM received the Excellence Award, Jefferson Middle’s video about Clayton Homes received the Quality Award, Norris Middle’s video about Protomet received the Amaze Award, Norwood Middle’s video about Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee received the Inspire Award, and Robertsville Middle’s video about SL Tennessee, LLC received the Think Award.

This year, sixth graders from Clinton City Schools were added to the competition. Clinton, North Clinton and South Clinton Elementary Schools created interactive websites for Clayton Homes and SL Tennessee, Inc.

For their efforts, Clayton’s Cougars (North Clinton) received the Quality Award, Clayton’s Cool Club (South Clinton) received the Think Award, Shining Lights (Clinton Elementary Team One) team received the Excellence/Amaze Award, and Shining Futures (Clinton Elementary Team Two) received the Innovate/Inspire Award.

The videos produced by the eighth-grade students may be viewed at http://www.dreamitdoitetn.com/.

The websites produced by the sixth-grade students may be viewed at the following locations:

https://sites.google.com/clintonschools.org/claytons-cougars/home

https://sites.google.com/clintonschools.org/claytonscoolclub/home

https://sites.google.com/clintonschools.org/shining-lights/home

https://sites.google.com/clintonschools.org/slamerica/home

