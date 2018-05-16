Obituaries

Barbara Barry Pressley, Harriman

Mrs. Barbara Barry Pressley, age 77, of Harriman passed away Wednesday May 16, 2018. She attended several of the local Church of God’s. She loved watching “Young & Restless” on TV but loved watching her grandkids more. Mrs. Pressley was a loving Mother and Grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Milo & Edna Barry

Husband: Chester Pressley

One son: Tony Pressley

One granddaughter: Angela Whitlock

And one great grandson: Barrett Davis

She is survived by her son: Eddie Pressley

Five daughters: Teresa Newman and her husband John, Anita Lee and her husband William, Loretta Wallace, Tina Foland, and Katie Daniels and her husband Jody.

One brother: Jimmy Barry.

One sister: Nina Pressley and her husband Robert

19 grandchildren

17 great grandchildren

A special friend: Thelma Phillips

And a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Friday May 18, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. James Pressley and Bro. Jimmy Pressley officiating. The graveside service will be held on Saturday May 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the Piney Grove Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Pressley family.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

