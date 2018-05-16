Obituaries
Barbara Barry Pressley, Harriman
Mrs. Barbara Barry Pressley, age 77, of Harriman passed away Wednesday May 16, 2018. She attended several of the local Church of God’s. She loved watching “Young & Restless” on TV but loved watching her grandkids more. Mrs. Pressley was a loving Mother and Grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Milo & Edna Barry
Husband: Chester Pressley
One son: Tony Pressley
One granddaughter: Angela Whitlock
And one great grandson: Barrett Davis
She is survived by her son: Eddie Pressley
Five daughters: Teresa Newman and her husband John, Anita Lee and her husband William, Loretta Wallace, Tina Foland, and Katie Daniels and her husband Jody.
One brother: Jimmy Barry.
One sister: Nina Pressley and her husband Robert
19 grandchildren
17 great grandchildren
A special friend: Thelma Phillips
And a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Friday May 18, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. James Pressley and Bro. Jimmy Pressley officiating. The graveside service will be held on Saturday May 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the Piney Grove Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Pressley family.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.