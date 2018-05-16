Obituaries

John Arlington Hunter, Harriman

John Arlington Hunter was born on July 30, 1954 in Hunington Park, California to Frank J. Hunter and Dona Darylene Garwood Hunter. He passed away at his home in Harriman, Tennessee on Sunday, May 13, 2018. John had many friends and family.

His survivors include his loving wife Janet L. Hunter of Harriman, TN; Children are Elizabeth Richburg; Katrina Hunter; William and Nathaniel Tippie. Sister and brother in law Kathie A. and Jim Hall of Harriman, nephew Jason Richburg and wife Stacie of Utah, nieces Nichole Overton and husband Steve of Knoxville, Erin L. Jackson of Harriman, and his grandchildren. John may not be with us physically but his memory will be with us forever. God be with you until we meet again.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Harriman. Military Memorial Service at 7pm with the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard followed by a Celebration of Life with Bishop Jerry Mioduski officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

