Lisa Grizzard, Harriman
Ms. Lisa Grizzard, age 51 of Harriman, passed away Monday May 14, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church. Lisa loved being on the lake and going to the beach.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Betty Williams.
Grandparents: Andy & Reba Mooris.
She is survived by two sons and daughter in law: Brett & Megan Grizzard and Conner Williams.
Father: Sam Williams.
Special Friend: Jerry Williams.
Granddaughter: Morgan Grizzard.
And many friend and loved ones.
The family will receive friend Thursday May 17, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Memorial services will be at 8:00 PM with Bro Josh Kidd officiating.
