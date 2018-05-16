Obituaries

Lisa Grizzard, Harriman

Ms. Lisa Grizzard, age 51 of Harriman, passed away Monday May 14, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church. Lisa loved being on the lake and going to the beach.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Betty Williams.

Grandparents: Andy & Reba Mooris.

She is survived by two sons and daughter in law: Brett & Megan Grizzard and Conner Williams.

Father: Sam Williams.

Special Friend: Jerry Williams.

Granddaughter: Morgan Grizzard.

And many friend and loved ones.

The family will receive friend Thursday May 17, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Memorial services will be at 8:00 PM with Bro Josh Kidd officiating.

