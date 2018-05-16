Charles James “Chuck” Mosley, Oliver Springs

Charles James “Chuck” Mosley, age 49, passed away on May 12, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family after a long courageous battle with cancer. Chuck was a proud, loving, father, husband, and friend. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Chuck was a faithful Christian who never strayed away from God and held steadfast to his faith. Chuck always made people smile and laugh; his smile was contagious. He had a big impact on many, many peoples’ lives and touched a lot of people. Chuck was truly a great man and will be missed by many. Chuck loved flying RC planes with his son, 4-wheeling, fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes, reading his bible, visiting with family and friends, and spending every second possible with his wife and children. He also loved giving advice to anyone willing to listen. He was preceded in death by his father, Garry Lynn Mosley; grandparents, Charlie & Susie Mosley and Teddy & Emma West; father-in-law, James Fritts; aunts, Linda Mosley, Verlie Yarber, Vada Poore, Vena Mowery, and Virgie Carr; uncles, Vester West, Vaughn West, Virdith West, and Virgil West and very special uncle, Charles (Uncle Butch) Mosley Jr.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kisha Mosley; children, Braxton Mosley and Ariel & Nathan McHenry all of Oliver Springs; mother, Vivian Mosley of Rocky Top; brother, Greg Mosley and wife Anna of Rocky Top; sister, Kristy Braden and husband Tyler of Rocky Top; very special aunts, Patricia Mosley of Oliver Springs and Mary Harmon of Clinton; 2 wonderful mother-in-law, Ann Townsend of Oliver Springs and Annette Fritts of Maryville; brother-in-law, Warren Fritts of Oliver Springs; sister-in-law, Tessa Seiber and husband Jason of Coalfield; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; special friends, Robert & Kathy Jones and their family, Jason Seiber, Chad White, Pat Neland, David & Regenia Phillips, Tim & Jennifer Ward, Glenn & Georgetta Marlow, Gary Montgomery, and Brad Webb.

Chuck’s family will receive his friends on Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with his Celebration of Life immediately following at 8:00pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary. All other services for Chuck will be private. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN will be in charge of all arrangements.