Randy Thomas McGhee, Rockwood
Mr. Randy Thomas McGhee, age 55 a residence of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018 at his home. He was born August 29, 1962 in Rockwood, TN. Randy worked in construction as an Equipment Operator. He was preceded in death by his Mother; Betty Shelton Luffman, Sister; Nell Ann McGhee.
Survivors Include:
Wife: Connie Loretta McGhee of Rockwood, TN.
Children: Jennifer McGhee & Jesse Mars
Jason & Jonita Crabtree
Alyssa & Steven Wallace
Melissa Robinson & Jay Teasley
Troy & Candice Greene
Grandchildren: Tyanna, Tanyan, and Talana Pollard
Kelsey, Tiffanie, Triston and Ryan Greene
Kalub Ward, Rylee Wallace, Aubree Wilmeth,
Alexis & Jordan Crabtree, Naveah Gregg, David Rogers
Father: Ray McGhee
Brother & Sisters: Edward & Carla McGhee
Kathy Knox
Family will receive friends Friday, May 18, 2018 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Interment and graveside service will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Randy Thomas McGhee.