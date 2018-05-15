Obituaries

Jonathan D. “Jon-Jon” Hamilton, Harriman

Mr. Jonathan D. “Jon-Jon” Hamilton, age 46, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the Physicians Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born June 17, 1972 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. “Jon-Jon” was a member of the Braxton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Kingston, Tennessee; a concrete finisher; and a U.S Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jewell Pankey Hamilton.

Survivors include:

Father: John Hamilton of Harriman, TN

Sister & Brother-in-law: Theresa & Marshall Sprow of Manassas, VA

Niece: Patrice Peyton & husband, Kevin of Manassas, VA

And host aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Family and friends will meet on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920 with full military honors. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Jonathan D. “Jon-Jon” Hamilton.

