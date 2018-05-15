Obituaries
Freddie Junior Davidson II, Rockwood
Mr. Freddie Junior Davidson, II, age 41, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018 at his residence. He was born January 26, 1977 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Freddie was of the Baptist faith and a Laborer and member of the Laborers Union.
Survivors include:
Companion: Renee Shipwash of Rockwood, TN
Son: Aaron Davidson & girlfriend, Elizabeth Tatum of Vonore, TN
Daughter: Nicole “Nikki” Davidson of Tellico Plains, TN
Grandsons: Ashton Stone and Noah Frost
Mother: Loretta Johnston husband, Michael of Tellico Plains, TN
Aunt & Uncle: Wanda & Sonny Billings of Athens, TN
Uncles: Jimmy Lee Carroll of Athens, TN
Billy Joe Carroll of Kingston, TN
Special Cousin: Austin Steeleman of Rockwood, TN
And several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Cremation arrangements have been made. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.