Obituaries

Freddie Junior Davidson II, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Freddie Junior Davidson, II, age 41, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018 at his residence. He was born January 26, 1977 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Freddie was of the Baptist faith and a Laborer and member of the Laborers Union.

Survivors include:

Companion: Renee Shipwash of Rockwood, TN

Son: Aaron Davidson & girlfriend, Elizabeth Tatum of Vonore, TN

Daughter: Nicole “Nikki” Davidson of Tellico Plains, TN

Grandsons: Ashton Stone and Noah Frost

Mother: Loretta Johnston husband, Michael of Tellico Plains, TN

Aunt & Uncle: Wanda & Sonny Billings of Athens, TN

Uncles: Jimmy Lee Carroll of Athens, TN

Billy Joe Carroll of Kingston, TN

Special Cousin: Austin Steeleman of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

