Obituaries

Mary” Alice” Maupin, Lafollette

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mary” Alice” Maupin, age 57, of Lafollette, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018 at her residence. She was born on June 29, 1960 in Lake City, TN to the late Samuel David and Mary Hawkins McCoy. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Foster.

Survived by:

Ex-Husband………John Maupin

Daughter………….Amanda Duncan

Brother……………Joe “Stacy” McCoy

Sister………………Doris Fife

Grandsons……..Dalton and Dallen Hall

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 from 11-1PM with the funeral service to follow at 1:00PM with the Rev. Justin Phillips officiating. Alice’s interment will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

