Dawn Riley, February 27, 1967 – May 12, 2018

Alissa Dawn Tinker Riley, 51 of Coalfield, went home to be with her precious Lord and Savior while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

She was a faithful member of Big Mountain Baptist Church. She had a beautiful testimony and her life was devoted to living for Christ. Her strong will to live and unwavering faith in God carried her through a two year battle with cancer. Her life of joy, shown through her constant smiles, hugs, and laughter, will never be forgotten. Her extraordinary love for her husband and three daughters could never be measured.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Tinker; grandmother, Maude Hembree; aunt, Faye Hembree.

She is survived by her husband, Bryan Riley; daughters, Brynne, Tavyne, and Taylor Riley; mother, Barbara Tinker; brother, Dion Tinker and wife Wendy; sister, Heather Patterson and husband Jerry; sister, Holly Tinker; aunt, Georgeanna Koivu and husband Ray; aunt, Rochelle Bailey; and a host of precious nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 8 pm with Rev. Greg Overton and Rev. Dewey Brown officiating. Burial will be at 11 am on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Western/Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

Our Light, Our Love, Our Life- we will cherish you always and long for the day we meet you in Heaven.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Riley family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

