Charles Melvin Sands, Lenoir City

Charles Melvin Sands, age 75 of Lenoir City passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Charles was born September 30, 1942 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Perrie and Lelia Sands. Throughout his life he loved car racing, building and restoring bicycles, going to flea markets, and reading. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by sister, Mary Jane York; brothers, Henry Otto Sands, Paul Webber Sands; half brother, JC Sands.

He is survived by:

Loving wife……………….. Etta Sands

Children………………….. Debra Michelle Appling & husband David

Charles Melvin Sands, Jr. & wife Tammy

Timothy Dwayne Sands & wife Sharon

Robbie Kelvin Sands & wife Kathy

12 Grandchildren

25 Great Grandchildren

2 expected great grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His burial will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Springhill Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

