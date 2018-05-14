Obituaries
Charles Melvin Sands, Lenoir City
Charles Melvin Sands, age 75 of Lenoir City passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Charles was born September 30, 1942 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Perrie and Lelia Sands. Throughout his life he loved car racing, building and restoring bicycles, going to flea markets, and reading. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by sister, Mary Jane York; brothers, Henry Otto Sands, Paul Webber Sands; half brother, JC Sands.
He is survived by:
Loving wife……………….. Etta Sands
Children………………….. Debra Michelle Appling & husband David
Charles Melvin Sands, Jr. & wife Tammy
Timothy Dwayne Sands & wife Sharon
Robbie Kelvin Sands & wife Kathy
12 Grandchildren
25 Great Grandchildren
2 expected great grandchildren
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His burial will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Springhill Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com