Jury Duty Scam

The Jury Duty Scam is circulating once again in Anderson County. A person identifying himself as a member of the “Anderson County Sheriff’s Office” is calling area residents saying they have missed jury duty. In order to keep from going to jail he is asking money be sent by way of a prepaid debit card. This is a scam as law enforcement agencies and court clerk’s offices do not make calls such as these.

These calls are coming from 865-465-9165 which appears to be a “spoofed” telephone number. Those returning calls are greeted by a voice mail recording identifying as the “Anderson County Sheriff’s Office” which, of course, is not true.

Please don’t fall victim to this scam. Never purchase prepaid debit cards in this manner. If you have been a victim of this scam, actually purchased, and gave them a debit card number, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department at 865-457-2414.

