H.P. (Sonny) Church Jr, Oliver Springs

H.P. (Sonny) Church Jr., age 71 of Oliver Springs passed away suddenly on Monday, May 7, 2018. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved working on his target marksmanship. He also fostered a love of photography. In his later years he got the most joy by simply spending time with his family and was a very proud grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hargus Sr. and Zell Church and one sister, Vicki Collins.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sheila Wilson Church, daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Michael Church of Knoxville, grandsons, Asa and Ari Church, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, also several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and lifelong friends.

A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held Friday, May 11, 2018 at Dyllis Cemetery at 11:00am with Bro. Waylon Payne and Pastor James Griffith officiating. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Dyllis Baptist Church building fund.

A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held Friday, May 11, 2018 at Dyllis Cemetery at 11:00am with Bro. Waylon Payne and Pastor James Griffith officiating. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Dyllis Baptist Church building fund.

