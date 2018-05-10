Obituaries

Teresa Earley, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Teresa Earley age 66 of Clinton, TN left to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Teresa was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Teresa was proud of her grandkids and loved her dogs Lexi & Cierra. She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Wilma Bailey and her husband, Hubert Earley.

Teresa is survived by her son, Bobby Phillips Jr. of Clinton, TN; daughters, Tiffany Lynn Austin & husband John of Powell, TN, Kimberly Jeffers of Clinton, TN and Bridgette Wood and husband Derrick of New Market, TN; brothers, Davey Bailey of Clinton, TN and William Bailey Jr. & wife Geraldine of Maynardville, TN; sisters, Sandy Bailey and Darlene Bailey both of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Samantha Ballard, Eric Jones, Logan Tidwell, Justin Tidwell, Destiny Simonds, Darius Simonds, D’Markie Simonds, Kaden Miller, Jordan Earley Austin, and Brianna Austin; great grandchildren, Axel Jones, Charles Ballard, and Rylie Kay Diane Pride.

Teresa’s family will receive her friends on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 2:00pm-3:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with her funeral service immediately following at 3:00pm with Bro. Derrick Woods officiating. Teresa’s interment will be private.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

