Betty Southard Riner, Oliver Springs

Betty Southard Riner, age 75, a resident of Oliver Springs passed away, Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at her home while surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Riner was born January 13, 1943 in Jefferson County, KY, but lived most of her life in Oliver Springs, TN.

Betty worked as a travel agent and enjoyed going to different places. She was an avid sports fan especially any UT sports and Nascar. She was a VFL and loved Peyton Manning.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. and Louise Southard and by brothers: Jimmy Southard and Bill Southard.

Betty is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Riner of Oliver Springs; by children: Larry, Tony, Kenney, and Melissa all of Oliver Springs; by step-children: Frank, Debbie, Panny and David; by sisters: Barbara, Brenda, Linda, Trish Gail, Margaret, and Becky; by brothers: Jack, Tom, and Joe; by sisters-in-law: Barbara, Annette, and Tina; by brothers-in-law: Howard, McNoel, Mike, and Rodney: she is also survived by a host of grandchildren, by her caregiver-granddaughter, Alisha Loomis, by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and by her loving dog, Clark.

The family will receive friends, Friday, May 11, 2018 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Chaplain Frank Dawson officiating. There will also be a service Saturday at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s in Oak Ridge with Father Dustin Collins officiating. Graveside services will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Riner family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

