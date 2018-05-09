Obituaries

Jimmy Finley Jr, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Jimmy Finley Jr., age 67 of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

He was born on June 30, 1950 and lived his life here in East Tennessee. Jimmy enjoyed working on cars, machines, gardening, and working outside. His family describes him as a good-hearted man who would help anyone in need.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James Franklin Finley Sr. and Helen Collins; brothers, Steven Finley and Melvin Finley.

Survivors include his children, Paul Finley, Sue Ann Parrott, and Cynthia Johnson; siblings, Rhonda Robbins, Sherry Lamb, Darrell Finley, and Diane Haynes; several grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Visitation will be from 6-7 pm on Friday, May 11, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church on Raccoon Valley Road. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating. Burial will be at 11 am on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Highland Memorial-Sutherland.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Finley family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

