Willard Eugene Adams, Rockwood

Willard Eugene Adams, age 80, of Rockwood passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 7, 1937 in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee and later served 9 years in the Tennessee National Guards. Gene retired after 32 years, as a iron worker where he had worked at all the different nuclear plants. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston and loved attending church & gospel singings. He looked forward to having his family all home and cooking big meals, especially during the holidays. Gene loved sitting on his front porch, traveling, and going for walks. Preceded in death by his parents, Addison & Pauline Irene Otinger Adams; brothers, Ed & Wayne Adams; sister, Helen Cagle.

Survivors

Loving Wife of 56 years Eula Mae Davis Adams of Rockwood

Children Donna Foster & husband, Mike of Rockwood

Becky Kirk & husband, Rick of Rockwood

Buzz Adams & wife, Lisa of Knoxville

Grandchildren Cindy Beaumont & husband, Alex of Key West, Florida

Amanda Johnson of Knoxville

Hollie Kirk of Harriman

Brother Bob Adams and wife, Sara of Rockwood

Sister Betty Ruth Wyrick of Rockwood

Sister in law Micky Adams of Rockwood

Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

Special friends Eddie and Rhonda Davis of Rockwood

Joe and Trula Fritts of Rockwood

Special thanks to Quality Private Duty Care nurses and caregivers for their loving care and compassion

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Jeff Plemons & Rev. Ray Bearden officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 am, Friday morning to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood for graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

