Obituaries

Mary E. Gallaher, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mary E. Gallaher, age 63, of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018. She is in preceded in death by her parents, Hobert & Lois Beckner; grandmother, Maggie Simpson; and aunts, Anna Lynn & Willie Marie Noble.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Letisha Burnett & Nacie Frazier; son, Jeremy Lebron Beckner, Sr.; sisters, Sue Gilmore, Joann Penn & Ina Mae Beckner; brother, James Walls; grandchildren, Jamika Frazier, Cleveland Barnard Frazier, Tanasia Beckner, Jeremy Lebron Beckner, Jr., Jacie Christopher Lebron Beckner; Jahar Christian Lebron Beckner, MJ Burnett, Jacy & Jade Beckner and Jasiah Christopher Lebron Beckner; great grandchildren, Jaden & Dennis Frazier; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Friday, May 11, 2018, 1 to 3 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at 3 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Beckner Family. www.kykerfunerahomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest