Obituaries

Glenna J. Tevogt, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Glenna J. Tevogt, age 82, a resident of Oak Ridge, got her “Heaven Date” on Monday, May 7, 2018. She was born in Waukegan, IL and has lived in Oak Ridge for 22 years. Glenna attended Faith Promise and was a member of the Gurnee American Legion Auxiliary in Gurnee, IL. She was a passionate, lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and was the #1 fan of Michael Wayne Smith.

Glenna is preceded in death by her husband: James F. Tevogt, mother and step-father: Mary and Jack Amborn, and her father: Stanley Schmidt.

She is survived by her daughters: Shannon Tevogt of Oak Ridge and Kelly Tevogt Dean and husband Alex of Oak Ridge, grandson: Timothy “TJ” Dean and fiancé Jessica Davidson, sister: Barbara Patty and nephews: Jeff Patty and family and Dennis Patty.

Glenna chose to be cremated and will be buried at a later date with her husband in Illinois.

