Obituaries

Edith Vina Lawson Hazelwood, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Edith Vina Lawson Hazelwood age 94 of Kingston passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018 at the Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Tennessee Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband William Thomas Hazelwood, parents Tillman and Ida Greene Lawson, great grandchild William T. Hazelwood Rowland.

Survivors include:

Daughter Betty Joan Hazelwood Hahn (Harry) of Kingston;

Son William Dean Hazelwood (Lorene) of Kingston;

Grandchildren Christy Hazelwood; Ashley Hahn; Kim Nelson Bodine (Robbie);

Great grandchildren T. J. Rowland and Noah Nelson all of Kingston;

Brothers Eugene Lawson (Aileen) of Kingston;

Bruce Darwin Lawson (Kim) of Oliver Springs;

Thanks to all of our families and friends for their support. We also want to express our thanks to Roane Medical Center and their staff, Dr. Bingham, Dr. Cardona, Dr. Hatab and Dr. Harris for their care and comfort of our mother.

Funeral 8pm Wednesday May 9, 2018 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. Doug Greene and Rev. David Coffman officiating. Burial 11am Thursday at Hazelwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8pm Wednesday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

