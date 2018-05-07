Obituaries

Eugene “Sardine” Payne, Rockwood

Mr. Eugene “Sardine” Payne, age 84 passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at the Bridge at Rockwood Care & Rehab in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was born July 30, 1933 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Payne was retired from Roane Electric Furnace working in the maintenance Department. He was a member of Rockwood United Methodist Church and Rockwood Lodge # 403 F & AM. Sardine was an avid fisherman. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Andrew Stratton Payne and Sammie Kate Payne, Daughter; Mary Kate Bowman, Sister; Lorene Davis, Brother; James Payne.

Survivors Include:

Wife: Shirley Payne of Rockwood, TN.

Son: Marcus Payne of Rockwood, TN.

3 Grandchildren: Keaton and Kara Bowman, Michelle Reed

Sister: Wilmetta Treadway of Elizabethton, KY.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 8th, 2018 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Masonic Memorial Service will follow at 7:00pm and Funeral Service will follow the Masonic service in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. William Fowler. Interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Eugene “Sardine” Payne.

