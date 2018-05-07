Obituaries

William Felbert Thompson, Oak Ridge

William Felbert Thompson passed away on May 5th, 2018 at his home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat Thompson. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Thompson; his two daughters Shelley Jones and Sydney Assaf; two son-in-laws; and four grandchildren, Matthew and Kimberly Jones and Nathan and Lauren Assaf.

Felbert was born in McMinnville, Tennessee to the late Beulah Hester Thompson and Charles Thompson. He was an engineer at Y-12 for 30 years and an active member at Central Baptist Church. After retirement, he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity for over 18 years.

A memorial service will be held May 19th at 11:30 a.m. with a receiving of friends from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Pastor Glen Ellis from Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge will be officiating.

