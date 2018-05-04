Obituaries

Elizabeth “Ann” Parton Pressley, Clinton

Elizabeth “Ann” Parton Pressley, age 67 went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2018. Ann was born June 12, 1950 to the late Clyde Parton and Doris Moore. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by several grandparents; brother, Robert Parton; son, William I. Ledford.

She is survived by:

Husband………… Dean Pressley of Clinton

Daughters……… Kim & husband Dewey Brummett of Clinton

Virginia Shipley of Halls

Martha & husband Robert Wagner of Lenoir City

Rebecca Ledford of Loudon

Special grandsons. Dewey Brummett, Jr. and Christopher Brummett

2 special great granddaughters. Maggie Lynn Brummett

Kairi Skye Sorteberg-Brummett

8 other Grandchildren, several other great grandchildren, nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow with the Elder Darris W. Waters officiating. Her graveside will immediately follow at the Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

