Obituaries
Elizabeth “Ann” Parton Pressley, Clinton
Elizabeth “Ann” Parton Pressley, age 67 went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2018. Ann was born June 12, 1950 to the late Clyde Parton and Doris Moore. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by several grandparents; brother, Robert Parton; son, William I. Ledford.
She is survived by:
Husband………… Dean Pressley of Clinton
Daughters……… Kim & husband Dewey Brummett of Clinton
Virginia Shipley of Halls
Martha & husband Robert Wagner of Lenoir City
Rebecca Ledford of Loudon
Special grandsons. Dewey Brummett, Jr. and Christopher Brummett
2 special great granddaughters. Maggie Lynn Brummett
Kairi Skye Sorteberg-Brummett
8 other Grandchildren, several other great grandchildren, nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow with the Elder Darris W. Waters officiating. Her graveside will immediately follow at the Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.