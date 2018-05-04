Obituaries

Betty Magdalene Pride, Oliver Springs

Betty Magdalene Pride, age 81 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away on May 4, 2018 at her residence. Betty was born June 21, 1936 on Windrock Mountain in Tennessee to the late Thomas Edmonds and Sarah Patterson Edmonds. Betty was a member of Tupper Town Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. She loved flowers, tending to her flower beds, and cooking. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Amos Pride Sr., sons: Danny Glenn, and Timothy Wayne Pride, and grandsons: Steve Edward Keathley, and Scotty Lee Pride.

Survivors:

Faithful Companion Jim Gibbs of Oliver Springs

Sons Michael Pride and Diane of Knoxville

John Pride and Trish of Knoxville

Daughters Rebecca Byrge and Carley of Lake City

Terri Pride Adkins of Oliver Springs

Sarah Pride of Clinton

Raised as Children Zola and Jerry Edmonds

14 Grandchildren

And a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and other family and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, May 7, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Moore and Rev. Wayne Morgan officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 to go in procession to the Indian Creek Cemetery in Oliver Springs for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

You may also view Betty’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

